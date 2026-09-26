OCEAN CITY, Md. - A coastal storm has left several low-lying streets in Ocean City underwater as persistent onshore winds continue to push water into the resort town.
Ocean City police reported flooding along St. Louis Avenue south of 14th Street and Philadelphia Avenue south of the Route 50 Bridge, warning drivers to use alternate routes when possible.
Standing water covered portions of both roads, with some vehicles attempting to drive through water approaching roughly a foot deep in places.
Police warned that the flooding may be more significant than normal high tide conditions because persistent onshore winds have continued to push water toward the coast.
"With persistent onshore winds, flooding may be more significant than what the normal tide times alone would suggest," the Ocean City Police Department said in a travel advisory.
The National Weather Service issued a Coastal Flood Warning for the Maryland beaches, warning that water could reach 2 to 3 feet above ground level in some low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
One man walking his dog close to high tide Saturday morning said he would "rather sprint to get groceries than make the five minute trek in [his] truck and risk messing up the transmission."
The weather service said the flooding could close roads and threaten vehicles, homes and businesses near the waterfront.
Drivers are being urged not to attempt to travel through standing or moving water when they cannot determine its depth. Ocean City police advised people traveling through downtown to know their route, slow down and check conditions before leaving.
WBOC spoke with joggers who live in the area. Both locals said this was the worst flooding they have seen in the three years they have lived in Ocean City, and they are hoping it clears up soon so cars can safely travel throughout the resort town.
Flooding was also visible near the Ocean City Inlet, where high water surrounded portions of the inlet parking area.
Debris could also be seen moving through the water near the inlet, including pieces associated with the Oceans Calling festival site.
Oceans Calling organizers canceled the festival after worsening coastal weather prevented crews from safely continuing preparations for the event.
Festival officials said the decision was made following guidance from the National Weather Service and in coordination with local officials.
The storm has brought a combination of high water, strong winds, rough surf and beach erosion to the Ocean City area.
Ocean City police are continuing to urge drivers to avoid flooded streets whenever possible and never drive through water if its depth is unknown.