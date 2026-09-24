OCEAN CITY, Md. - Officials with the Oceans Calling Festival have announced that the first day of the festival has been cancelled due to inclement weather.
“Despite the extraordinary efforts of our production, site, safety teams, and the city staff/officials the impacts of this week’s continued weather, including beach erosion that affected the festival site, have made it impossible to safely complete the build in time for Friday,” the festival said in a social media post on Sept. 24.
The announcement comes as Delmarva braces for a nor’easter off the coast, with coastal flooding, beach erosion, and strong gusts of wind expected into Saturday. WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak says winds Friday night into Saturday could gust over 55 mph at the beach, pushing water ashore through several high tide cycles.
Ocean City Emergency Services Director Joe Theobald said the prolonged nature of the storm has played a major role in the conditions around the festival site.
“This is a typical nor’easter for the coastline. It’s nothing new for Ocean City,” Theobald said. “So it’s a sustained period of time, and that’s really what’s played into this.”
Theobald said beach erosion is clearly visible near the Inlet, where much of the festival is being built. He said the decision to cancel Friday came down to a combination of the conditions crews have already faced and the forecast ahead.
“The ability to be able to work and build and put a site that safely together for the public to enjoy, and the conditions, the forecast for the next 48 hours, it’s all taken into consideration,” Theobald said. “I think they made the right decision.”
Friday’s lineup at Oceans Calling included acts such as Hootie & The Blowfish, Dave Matthews Band, Ludacris, and Yellowcard.
Katie Auer traveled from North New Jersey for the festival and said Friday was the day she was looking forward to most.
“Really disappointed. We do have the three-day ticket, but Friday was our favorite day,” Auer said. “I was really looking forward to Ludacris as well. So, a little disappointed, but I get it. It’s for the safety, and we’re just going to make the best of it.”
Auer said she also attended Oceans Calling last year, when rain impacted part of the weekend.
“We were here last year as well and got soaked on Saturday, and we came prepared even more so this year because it seems as though this is the weather every single time that they have this festival,” Auer said.
“1-Day Friday Tickets and 33% of 3-Day Tickets purchased directly through Front Gate Tickets will be automatically refunded in as little as 30 days to the original method of payment,” festival officials said.
The cancellation could also impact Boardwalk businesses that typically see larger crowds during Oceans Calling weekend. Donna Simpkins, who works as a waitress on the Boardwalk, said business has been slow during the recent stretch of poor weather but is beginning to pick up.
Simpkins said she is hopeful the festival can continue through the weekend.
“Really hoping it’s going to be extremely busy and it’s going to be a moneymaking day,” Simpkins said.
The festival previously announced Friday’s schedule had been adjusted to 1 p.m. doors and a midnight curfew before the day one cancellation was announced on Thursday.
Theobald said officials are watching for a change in wind direction that could lead to improving conditions.
“Once we hit north-northwest winds, things will change and improve quickly,” Theobald said. “It’s just timing. We’ve got to wait this one out.”
Officials say the Saturday and Sunday schedules for Oceans Calling currently remain unchanged. Theobald said he remains optimistic the festival will take place this weekend.