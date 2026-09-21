CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge Police Department announced one of their Captains, Capt. Ronald "Shane" Hinson, died Monday while on duty.
They say he served the city with dedication for over 27 years.
They say Captain Hinson was more than a colleague, he was "a friend, mentor, and valued member" of the Cambridge Police Department.
Officials say he leaves behind a wife and five children.
On Tuesday, the Department held an escort motorcade for the Captain from Baltimore back to Cambridge.
They say they drove through Annapolis, passed by Chesapeake College in Wye Mills, went through Easton and Trappe, before ending in Cambridge.