ELLENDALE, Del. - A Salisbury man was arrested on manslaughter charges after a deadly shooting of a woman in Ellendale on Friday.
Delaware State Police say on Sept. 18 around 7:40 p.m., troopers say a woman was shot in an open field near South Old State Road, north of East Robbins Road. They say troopers provided life-saving medical care before the victim was taken to an area hospital.
The victim, 39-year-old Santos Maria Chilel Soto from Georgetown, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
At the scene, DSP say troopers contacted the suspect, 74-year-old Walter Moorhead, and determined he fired the shot that hit the victim. Moorhead was taken into custody and the DSP Homicide Unit took over the case.
They say the victim was walking through the field with a man and two children while Moorhead was hunting deer from a ground blind. They say Moorhead believed he saw a deer and fired his rifle, shooting the woman.
Moorhead was charged with the below and released after posting a $43,000 cash bond.
- Manslaughter recklessly caused the death of another person (felony)
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony)
- Reckless endangering 1st degree (felony) - Three counts