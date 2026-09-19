SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford Police Department say they have made an arrest after a reported assault and kidnapping.
Officers say they responded to the 500 block of Chatham Drive for a report of a hit-and-run collision involving a parked car around 9:50 p.m. on September 14th. During the investigation, officers learned that the collision may have been connected to a reported abduction involving a different car.
Investigators say a woman had allegedly approached an occupied car and began striking the driver-side window. The driver then attempted to leave, and the woman reportedly jumped onto the car and kicked the windshield while the car was moving, causing the windshield to shatter and obscure the driver's view. Because of this, the car struck a parked car.
The woman then allegedly pulled a female passenger from the car, forced her into a Chevrolet Tahoe, and drove away. Police say the victim reported she was taken to a boat ramp where she was assaulted. She then reports she was driven to another location near Concord Road, where a second physical altercation happened. The victim was able to escape by jumping from the moving vehicle. She later got a ride back to the Chatham Drive area after sustaining road rash and injuries to her wrist and ankle.
Around 11:32 that night, police received word that the suspect had returned to the Chatham Drive area before leaving again in the Tahoe. Police were able to find the vehicle near Ross Station Road and Atlanta Road and conducted a felony traffic stop. The 19-year-old driver was taken into custody and taken to the Seaford Police Department.