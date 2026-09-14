WHALEYVILLE, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating a crash on U.S. Route 50 that sent five people to the hospital on Monday.
Details are currently limited, but police say they were called to the intersection of 50 and Whaleyville Road on reports of a two-car crash at about 11 a.m. on Sept. 14.
According to MSP, five people were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Investigators have not yet identified the cause of the crash and are currently investigating.
Lanes were briefly closed following the crash but have since reopened.