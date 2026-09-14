A crash at the intersection of Whaleyville Road and Route 50, as seen from Chopper 16.

WHALEYVILLE, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating a crash on U.S. Route 50 that sent five people to the hospital on Monday.

Details are currently limited, but police say they were called to the intersection of 50 and Whaleyville Road on reports of a two-car crash at about 11 a.m. on Sept. 14.

According to MSP, five people were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. 

Investigators have not yet identified the cause of the crash and are currently investigating. 

Lanes were briefly closed following the crash but have since reopened.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you