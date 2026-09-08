DELAWARE & MARYLAND - A Kent County, Delaware couple just won a million dollars from a $20 scratch-off ticket they bought in Marydel, Maryland.
Maryland Lottery says the couple, nicknamed Mr. and Mrs. Spry, lived in Maryland for years before moving east to Delaware, but every Friday, they go back to Maryland to buy lottery tickets.
They say Mr. Spry was "stunned. It was the shock of my life."
He is a native of Maryland's Eastern Shore and an avid angler. He says he plans to use the money to open a business.
The couple bought their winning ticket near the Maryland-Delaware state line at Walkers Grocery Store in Marydel. The Caroline County store will get a $1,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
And on Sept. 2, the two traveled back into Maryland, across the Chesapeake Bay to redeem their winnings.