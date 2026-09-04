SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Police say they have arrested a Salisbury man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Wicomico County on the evening of Thursday, September 3.
They say the suspect has been identified as Gage Mitchell, a 29-year-old man from Salisbury. He has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and other firearms-related charges. He is currently being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.
According to MSP, troopers responded to a home in the 400 block of Ethels Way for a reported shooting Thursday night. When they arrived, troopers found a female victim, later identified as 29-year-old Jordan Holt, also from Salisbury. She was found with an apparent gunshot wound.
Police say the preliminary investigation indicates that Holt and Mitchell had a verbal argument at the home before Mitchell shot Holt and fled the scene. Mitchell was found shortly after and arrested. Holt was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS personnel.
MSP Crime Scene Technicians recovered a firearm from the scene when they arrived to process evidence. The incident remains under investigation by the MSP Homicide Unit.