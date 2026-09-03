Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/09 PM 3.2 1.2 0.9 1 NONE 04/09 AM 2.5 0.5 0.6 1 NONE 04/11 PM 2.8 0.8 0.5 1 NONE 05/10 AM 2.3 0.3 0.5 1 NONE 06/12 AM 2.7 0.7 0.4 1 NONE 06/12 PM 2.5 0.5 0.6 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/06 PM 3.3 1.2 1.0 1 MINOR 04/07 AM 2.7 0.6 0.7 1 NONE 04/08 PM 3.0 0.9 0.7 1 NONE 05/08 AM 2.5 0.4 0.6 1-2 NONE 05/09 PM 2.9 0.8 0.6 1 NONE 06/10 AM 2.7 0.6 0.7 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/06 PM 3.4 1.2 1.2 1 NONE 04/06 AM 2.4 0.2 0.9 1 NONE 04/07 PM 3.0 0.8 0.9 1 NONE 05/07 AM 2.2 0.0 0.8 1 NONE 05/08 PM 2.9 0.7 0.8 1 NONE 06/09 AM 2.4 0.2 0.9 1 NONE &&