DELAWARE - Three new gun-safety laws are now on the books in Delaware, bringing additional requirements for firearms dealers, a path to compliance for people who already legally possess certain unserialized firearms and a permanent state office focused on preventing gun violence.
Governor Matt Meyer signed the measures Thursday at Delaware State Police Troop 2 in Newark.
While supporters say the laws are intended to strengthen public safety, some local firearms dealers say the added requirements could create significant costs and administrative burdens for their businesses.
Lance Moffa, a local firearms dealer, says his business already has security measures in place, including advanced surveillance cameras and a secure vault for firearms when the shop is closed.
He questions whether additional requirements will do enough to address illegal gun activity.
"It’s not going to stop any of the criminals that are adapting and circumventing the laws that they’re creating," Moffa said.
One of the new laws, Senate Bill 300, creates a state licensing requirement for firearms dealers in addition to the federal license they already must have. Dealers will also face new requirements involving training, video surveillance, sales and transfer records and inspections.
Moffa says the additional recordkeeping requirements are among his concerns.
"They’re arbitrarily putting a lot of extra hardships on the dealers as far as storing a lot of data that we feel the state should take that on instead of putting that hardship on all the dealers," he said.
Supporters of the legislation argue increased oversight of firearms dealers can help improve accountability and prevent firearms from entering the illegal market.
House Majority Leader Kerri Harris, D-Del., who co-sponsored two of the measures, says the broader goal is to make communities safer while protecting the rights of people who legally own firearms.
"We’re focused on making sure we have safe communities where people are connected, resources are stretched as far as they can go and have the most impact," Harris said. "And that, again, when it comes to common sense gun laws, that those who are law abiding gun owners are treated fairly and are able to stay in compliance."
House Bill 418 addresses so-called ghost guns by giving people who already legally possess an unserialized firearm, frame or receiver ways to come into compliance with Delaware law.
The third measure, House Bill 369, formally establishes Delaware’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety within the Department of Safety and Homeland Security.
The office was initially created by Meyer through executive order in May 2025.
The new laws represent different approaches to gun safety — from regulating the businesses that sell firearms, to addressing unserialized weapons and creating a permanent state structure focused on violence prevention.
For local dealers like Moffa, however, the focus now turns to what complying with the new requirements will mean for their businesses.