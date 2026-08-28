SMYRNA, Del. - The Smyrna Police Department has announced the arrest of four men following a targeted prostitution operation within town limits.
Police say the operation was part of ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking and was carried out with the assistance of Delaware State Police, Dover Police, Clayton Police, and the Delaware Department of Justice.
As a result of the sting, the following suspects were arrested and charged:
-William Creech, 68, of Smyrna, DE - Patronizing a Prostitute
-Russell Bock, 59, of Clayton, DE - Patronizing a Prostitute
-Rufino Lopez, 37, of Marydel, MD – Patronizing a Prostitute
-Matthew Parmer, 45, of Wilmington, DE – Patronizing a Prostitute
Police say all four have been released on a criminal summons pending a future court date.