PROSTITUTION ARREST

MGN

SMYRNA, Del. - The Smyrna Police Department has announced the arrest of four men following a targeted prostitution operation within town limits.

Police say the operation was part of ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking and was carried out with the assistance of Delaware State Police, Dover Police, Clayton Police, and the Delaware Department of Justice.

As a result of the sting, the following suspects were arrested and charged:

-William Creech, 68, of Smyrna, DE - Patronizing a Prostitute

-Russell Bock, 59, of Clayton, DE - Patronizing a Prostitute

-Rufino Lopez, 37, of Marydel, MD – Patronizing a Prostitute

-Matthew Parmer, 45, of Wilmington, DE – Patronizing a Prostitute

Police say all four have been released on a criminal summons pending a future court date. 

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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