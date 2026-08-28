WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - A man was arrested after authorities say he sexually abused and exploited a student at Wicomico High School while he was a teacher.
The Wicomico Child Advocacy Center says it began an investigation into Chance Michael Hogue on Aug. 11, 2026.
Detectives say Hogue began employment with Wicomico County Public Schools in 2021. He was employed as a teacher at Wicomico High School for about three years and was previously employed by Choices Academy. Investigators say the victim, a minor, was a student at Wicomico High School. Hogue is no longer employed by WCPS.
On Aug. 24, 2026, a Wicomico County Grand Jury indicted Hogue on the following charges:
- Two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor
- Two counts of Attempted Sexual Abuse of a Minor
- Two counts of Sexual Solicitation of a Minor
- Two counts of Sexual Offense in the Fourth Degree
- Two counts of Attempted Sexual Offense in the Fourth Degree
Hogue is currently being held without bond pending trial.