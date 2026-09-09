CHESAPEAKE BAY - Maryland Congressman Andy Harris has announced a multimillion-dollar U.S. Department of Agriculture grant fund aimed at expanding invasive catfish processing.
According to Harris’ office, the funding will provide grants ranging from $50,000 to $2 million to allow catfish processors to expand facilities, purchase equipment, and increase the number of invasive catfish processed.
Congressman Harris previously announced a similar round of funding in 2025, calling it a “big win” for coastal economies battling the invasive species. Here on the Chesapeake, the voracious fish pose a threat to native species such as striped bass, menhaden, shad, and blue crabs.
“Invasive blue catfish are reducing the blue crab and native fish populations that Maryland watermen harvest and sell,” Congressman Harris said in a statement on Wednesday, Sept. 9. “Increasing processing capacity will strengthen the market for wild-caught catfish, expand opportunities for watermen and seafood processors, and remove more invasive fish from the Bay. I thank Secretary Rollins and USDA for making this funding available to protect the Chesapeake Bay and strengthen Maryland’s seafood economy.”
Applications for the USDA funding are due Dec. 7, 2026 through Grants.gov.