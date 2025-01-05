...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20
kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds
20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft
possible.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA,
Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank
River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and
Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth
Island.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST this
evening. For the Gale Watch, from Monday evening through
Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&