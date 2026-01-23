Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft expected. Freezing spray is also possible especially over the open waters late tonight and again Saturday night. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&