Breaking SNOW HILL HEAD START Sep 27, 2026 Sep 27, 2026 Updated 7 mins ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Delayed 1 hour Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Check radar Marine forecast Weather cameras Latest Weather +31 Sussex County PHOTOS: Nor'easter September 2026 Photos from Long Neck, Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Ocean City, and Bethany Beach over the weekend of Sept. 26-27, 2026. More weatherPHOTOS: Nor'easter September 2026