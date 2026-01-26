DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: *Cold Weather Advisory* Mostly clear and breezy. Cold. Lows in the lower teens, feeling like 0°F or colder at times.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills in the upper teens.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chills in the teens. Light snow possible late.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Highs in the low 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the low 20s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and cold. Snow showers possible. Highs in the low to mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
Dangerously cold temperatures have settled into the Mid-Atlantic, and will stick around for pretty much the entire week ahead. A *Cold Weather Advisory* for wind chills below 0°F is in effect for all of Delmarva on Monday night. More Cold Weather Advisories are expected during the week.
A deep trough remains situated over the East Coast, and with high pressure over the center of the United States, persistent northwesterly flow is keeping our temperatures well below freezing. This will mean that any snow or ice melt that occurs during the day will refreeze overnight, and possibly stay frozen during the day. Slick conditions on untreated surfaces will continue through the entire week ahead as leftover wintry slop from this weekend's winter storm will be slow to dissipate.
We are expecting daily afternoon highs in the 20s (barely making it into the 20s on a few days), with wind chills well down into the teens. Overnight lows will be in the teens and single digits.
A weak impulse of energy embedded in the northwesterly flow will bring a chance of a few snow showers to the region late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, but no significant effects are anticipated at this time.
There is a possibility of another round of wintry weather next weekend - but it is too early to speculate on how it could affect Delmarva at this time. Watch this space for updates.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation below normal for February 2 - February 8.