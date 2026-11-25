Closed Tomorrow
- Mike Lichniak, John Conway
DELMARVA - As communities across Delmarva brace for a significant coastal storm on Thanksgiving, WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak and Me… More weatherThe Thanksgiving Storm: Just The Facts
Mike Lichniak
Meteorologist
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John Conway
Meteorologist
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