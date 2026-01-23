Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST SATURDAY... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM EST Saturday. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for ice accumulation on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous conditions. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&