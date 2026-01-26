...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST TUESDAY...
...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST
TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM EST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Freezing Spray
Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA,
Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank
River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent
River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland
waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 2 AM EST Tuesday. For the
Freezing Spray Advisory, until 7 AM EST Tuesday. For the Small
Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 7 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous.
Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components
inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may
result in some loss of stability. Strong winds will cause
hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for ice accumulation on their vessel and
consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous
conditions.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for hazardous conditions.
&&