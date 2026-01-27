Forecast Updated on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and COLD! Highs: 22-32. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph. Wind chill values: 15-25.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a few flurries possible. Lows: 5-15. Winds: W 5-20+ mph. Wind chill values will be below zero.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, windy and COLD! Highs: 20-30. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 5-15. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Wind chill values below zero.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with the chance of a few light snow showers early in the day. Highs: 18-26. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph. Wind chill values: 10-20.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 18-26. Winds: NW-W 5-20+ mph.
The cold locks in for the next few days as this Arctic air will continue to funnel across the eastern ⅓ of the US. We will see a good amount of sunshine today, but it is a frigid start with temperatures in the low 10s and wind chill values below zero this morning. We rebound to temperatures in the 20s for highs, but the wind will still be up a bit…making things feel like the 10s this afternoon. We dip again overnight into the single digits and 10s with wind chill values below zero. A little piece of energy will swing across Delmarva tonight that brings just a few extra clouds early in the evening and even the chance of a few light flurries.
This blast of colder air will keep temperatures in the 20s for highs on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday will bring another piece of energy across Delmarva that could spark up a few snow showers or flurries early in the day on Thursday. All this will do is squeeze out the moisture as even colder air comes to end the workweek with highs in the 10s and 20s for Thursday and Friday.
Signals are there for the weekend as the models suggest that the cold air will give and allow a new storm to form to our south and ride around the collapsing high pressure. Something we will pay attention to as we get close to the weekend. Looks like we will return to normal winter temperatures next week.