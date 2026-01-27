Weather Alert

...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as zero to 5 below. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and central, east central, eastern, north central, south central, and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to the cold, black ice will likely develop on area roadways tonight into Tuesday morning. Use caution while traveling, especially on untreated secondary roads, bridges, and overpasses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&