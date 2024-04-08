MILFORD, Del. - As the solar eclipse captivated Delmarva today, demand for eclipse glasses surged. Many locations ran out, but the Milford Public Library stepped in, hosting a viewing party and offering limited protective lenses.
The celestial spectacle began unfolding around 2 p.m. as the moon began its transit across the face of the sun. Witnesses described the scene in similar terms.
Althea Graves, a local resident, remarked, "On the right lower side, it is like a cookie that somebody took a bite out of."
Echoing Graves' sentiment, Samantha Petty added, "It is like an orange cookie that basically has a bite out of it, is basically what it looks like."
The peak of the eclipse hit around 3:30 p.m., with the moon covering almost the entire sun. It became slightly colder in Milford with the temperature dipping from 70 degrees to about 67 degrees.
For some, the event had a profound emotional impact.
Andrew expressed, "I feel touched, but at the same time, I feel inspired."
Others found inspiration in music, as Gary Richmond crooned, "Fly me to the moon, let me play among the stars. Baby, let me see what love is like on Jupiter or Mars."
However, beyond the astronomical marvel, it was the sense of community that truly resonated with many attendees.
A local remarked, "It is community, isn't it? You see people talking. I don't see very many people on their phones, so isn't that a good thing."
Even elementary students like Caroline marveled at the spectacle, succinctly summarizing her experience with a simple "Cool."
Eyes turned skyward for a rare celestial event.