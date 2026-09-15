SUSSEX CO., Del. - Democratic candidate and current District 20 State Representative Alonna Berry has won her Sept. 15 primary against challenger Ruby Keeler Schaeffer.
Berry, who previously won a special election in succeeding Stell Parker Selby after the former-rep's resignation in 2025, had 2,795 votes, or just over 68%, as of 9:50 p.m. Her opponent had about 32% of the vote with 92% of districts reporting.
District 20 encompasses parts of eastern Sussex County and includes Milton, Lewes, and Harbeson.
Berry will now go on to face Republican challenger and Georgetown Town Manager Gene Dvornick in the general election.
“I am proud of what we accomplished together. This victory shows that our community acknowledges the challenges before us and recognizes that we are always stronger when we face them together," Berry said Tuesday night.