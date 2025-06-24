DOVER, DE - Delaware House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown has announced the resignation of Rep. Stell Parker Selby.
Minor-Brown says she received Parker Selby’s resignation earlier Tuesday, June 24.
“As many are aware, Stell suffered a serious medical event and has taken time over the last few months to recover and reflect on her health and her electoral future,” Minor-Brown said in a statement. “And true to who she is, Stell has once again chosen the path she believes is best for the people she serves.”
Parker-Selby has been notably absent during the current legislative session in the First State. She was sworn into office to represent Delaware’s 20th District in March 2025.
“I know I’m not alone in saying that I have deep respect for Stell Parker Selby, not just as a legislator, but as a person,” Minor-Brown continued in her announcement. “She has spent the past five decades actively serving her community and I know firsthand that this was not an easy decision for her and her family to come to.”
House Speaker Minor-Brown says a writ of election will be issued within 10 days of a vacancy announcement, as required by Delaware law. The special election would then have to occur between 30-35 days from the issuance of that writ.
“On behalf of the House, I want to thank Stell Parker Selby for her decades of service, and wish her and her family strength, healing, and peace in the days ahead. We will all miss her voice and calm presence in our chamber.”
The Democratic Party Sussex County shared Parker Selby's letter of resignation on Tuesday morning.
"After deep reflection and many heartfelt conversations with my family, doctors, and loved ones, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to resign from the Delaware House of Representatives, effective immediately," Parker Selby writes.
Parker Selby notes her recent medical emergency, saying though she has made strides towards recovery, she can no longer serve her district with "the full energy, presence, and focus it rightfully deserves."
Parker Selby's full resignation letter can be found attached to this article: