MARYLAND - The unofficial election results are in for Maryland's primaries, and voter turnout was more than 10% lower than 2024's elections. The 2024 primaries included a presidential primary, which 2026 did not.
Between early voting and election day turnout, only 16.68% of eligible voters in Maryland cast their ballot this year. That's 614,845 people out of a total 3,686,495 eligible voters in Maryland. In comparison, official records show statewide turnout for the 2024 primaries was 27.63%, or 1,016,857 people out of 3,680,101 eligible voters.
All counties on the Eastern Shore have reported turnout for all precincts with the exception of Somerset County, which has reported results from 21 out of 23 precincts.
Dorchester County saw the highest voter turnout in the entire state with 24.11%, or 4,612 out of 19,132 eligible voters in the county.
The results by percentage in all Eastern Shore counties as compared to 2024 are as follows:
- In Caroline County, 18.96% of eligible voters headed to the polls, compared to 24.13% in 2024.
- In Dorchester County, 24.11% of eligible voters headed to the polls, which is down only slightly from 2024's turnout of 25.89%.
- In Queen Anne's County, 14.58% of eligible voters headed to the polls, less than half of the 31.33% who voted in 2024.
- In Somerset County, 19.89% of eligible voters headed to the polls, compared to 24.08% in 2024. (Missing results from 2 precincts.)
- In Talbot County, 21.52% of eligible voters headed to the polls, a significant drop compared to 2024's 34.24%.
- In Wicomico County, 18.05% of eligible voters headed to the polls, compared to 24.87% in 2024.
- In Worcester County, 19.85% of eligible voters headed to the polls, a drop of slightly more than 10% from the 30.04% seen in 2024.
The breakdown of voter turnout by party has not yet been released for this year's primaries.