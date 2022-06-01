DELMARVA- June 1 marks the start of hurricane season and Delmarva is no stranger to tropical activity. In the past 10 years alone, we felt the impact of several tropical systems.
Tropical Storm Michael in 2018 dumped over 7 inches of rain on Salisbury overnight. Tropical Storm Isaias produced several tornados, including the one that moved a house off its foundation in Mardela Spring, Maryland. Isaias also produced a tornado that traveled 29.2-miles, crossing Kent and New Castle counties making it the longest tornado track ever recorded in Delaware. And even though Superstorm Sandy made landfall just north in New Jersey. And because of its proximity to our coastal communities here on Delmarva, we saw strong winds, coastal flooding, and severe coastal erosion.
So as for this 2022 hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association is forecasting 14-21 named storms and three to six of those are forecast to be major hurricanes. However, Colorado State University is forecasting 19 named storms with four of those being major hurricanes.
NOAA also predicts a 65% chance of an above-average hurricane season this year. And with us just beginning the 2022 season, we could be in for an eventful season since we are already seeing tropical activity bubbling up in the tropics. So start preparing now because we could be in for an interesting hurricane season.