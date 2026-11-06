Deadly Crash

(Photo: MGN)

 MGN

PARKSLEY, Va. - A 16-year-old from Hallwood died following a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Accomack County, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers responded to the crash on Hopeton Road in the Parksley area around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 6.

Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north when it ran off the road, struck a ditch embankment, and overturned.

The 16-year-old driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but did not survive. Police have not yet released the teen’s identity but said next of kin had been notified.

The crash remains under investigation.

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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