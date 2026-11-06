PARKSLEY, Va. - A 16-year-old from Hallwood died following a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Accomack County, according to Virginia State Police.
Troopers responded to the crash on Hopeton Road in the Parksley area around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 6.
Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north when it ran off the road, struck a ditch embankment, and overturned.
The 16-year-old driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but did not survive. Police have not yet released the teen’s identity but said next of kin had been notified.
The crash remains under investigation.