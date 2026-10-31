SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury Police say they are investigating after a crash on Route 50 in Salisbury left a woman dead.
They say they responded to reports of a crash around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Once they arrived, officers say they saw two damaged cars that seemed to have crashed into each other at the intersection of Route 50 and Hobbs Road.
They say a Kia was driving in the turn lane of Route 50 and turning left onto Hobbs Road when it collided with an Acura on Rt. 50.
Officers say there were two people in the Kia and one person in the Acura. The passenger in the Kia was 64-year-old Janice Gibbs, who was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional by Salisbury EMS. They say she later died at the hospital from crash-related injuries.
Salisbury Police say they are conducting an advanced crash investigation.