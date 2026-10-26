MILFORD, Del. - The Carlisle Fire Company's run logs show crews responded to Lulu M. Ross Elementary School around 7 a.m. Oct. 26, a day after an extensive fire damaged the facility.
Multiple fire companies responded to a 3rd alarm fire at the school in Milford early Sunday, according to the Georgetown Fire Company.
The Milford School District says first responders were notified around 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning that a fire alarm was going off at the school.
District officials say when firefighters got there, several areas on the north end of Kent Hallway were on fire. It took about three hours to get control of the fire.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office says crews tried to fight the fire inside at first, but conditions were deteriorating, forcing them to evacuate.
School officials say the fire spread into the lobby, front office areas, and the library, all which got significantly damaged.
The school district says no one was hurt because there were no students or employees inside the building at the time.
Milford School District announced there will be no school for Lulu Ross Elementary students from Oct. 26 through Oct. 30 as they work to figure out a long-term plan after the fire.
They say they will not do remote instruction for the week. Ross staff will get specific information about school operations. All other schools in the Milford School District will be open and operating on a regular schedule.
They say first responders have cleared the site as investigators continue to determine the cause of the fire.
Mispillion Elementary School will also be closed, Monday. Oct. 26, as they share a campus with Lulu Ross, and the fire caused both buildings to lose fiberoptic connectivity. Mispillion currently has no internet and no working phones, which district officials say is safety hazard. They say they hope to get a repair crew out to the campus tonight. Staff will receive instructions for their administrative team about work expectations for Monday.
The school district says they are working with state agencies to build a collection of resources for staff and families who may be dealing with trauma associated with the "devastating fire" and the loss that accompanies it. They ask for community members to not visit the school as investigators and response crews are still on-site.
As of Sunday afternoon, the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office says they did not find evidence of criminal activity starting the fire.
They do not have a damage estimate available yet.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.