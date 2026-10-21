DOVER, Del. - A 22-year-old and a 17-year-old have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting after Delaware State University's Homecoming on Oct. 10 that killed 22-year-old Nasir Cox and hurt a 21-year-old man.
Dover police say they identified the 22-year-old man from Dover as one of the suspected shooters and obtained warrants for his arrest and a search of his home.
On Oct. 16, they say they went to a house in the 500 block of Crawford Avenue with Delaware State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force.
The suspect left the house after the police announced their presence and was taken into custody.
Police say during the search, they found a 9mm handgun, ammunition, and clothing and accessories matching those worn during the shooting.
Police also say they identified a 17-year-old boy as the second suspected shooter and obtained an arrest warrant.
On Oct. 21, police found the teen at a home in Snow Hill, and they say he was taken into custody without incident.
The teen is being held in Maryland pending extradition to Delaware.
They both face the following charges:
- 1st degree murder
- Attempted 1st degree murder
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (3 counts)
- 1st degree reckless endangering (4 counts)
- Carrying a concealed deadly weapon