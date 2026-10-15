Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. For the Gale Watch, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM Friday to 6 AM EDT Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous wind and waves. &&