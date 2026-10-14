DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department says 14 people were arrested on October 13 during a police operation in downtown Dover. The operation involved several partner agencies, including Delaware Probation and Parole, Delaware State Police, the FBI, DEA and U.S. Marshals Service.
They say the operation focused on the areas of South New Street and Reed Street, and South Governors Avenue and Reed Street. It was being conducted in response to ongoing criminal activity and quality-of-life concerns in the area, which police say have continued despite regular policing efforts there.
During the investigation, detectives say they obtained six search warrants for an area surrounding properties on South Governors Avenue. They say they witnessed drug dealing and trespassing at 46 South New Street as well.
All 14 arrests were made without incident, according to police. Those arrested were charged as follows:
- Two individuals - Drug Dealing and Conspiracy
- Eight individuals - Trespassing
- Two individuals - Trespassing, Drug Dealing and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Two individuals - Trespassing and Possession of a Controlled Substance
Dover PD say they will continue working with partner agencies, residents and business owners to address ongoing concerns downtown.