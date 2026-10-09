KENT COUNTY, Del. - Parks in Dover and Kent County are closing early this weekend amid concerns about potential unsanctioned events, commonly known as "pop-up parties."
The City of Dover issued the announcement on social media on Wednesday, Oct. 7. Authorities say Dover’s parks would be closed at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9 and at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10.
Kent County officials also confirmed early closures at county parks, citing similar concerns about large gatherings. The affected parks include Brecknock County Park in Camden, Tidbury Creek County Park in Dover, and Big Oak County Park in Smyrna.
Dover City Manager Sharon Duca said officials received information about potential pop-up parties planned at park locations during the evening. She said the decision to close the parks early is intended to address both public safety and the cost of cleaning up after large gatherings.
"When these events have occurred, it resulted in increased costs to our taxpayers due to the necessary time for cleanup and restoration of the parks," Duca said.
She added that parks sometimes must remain closed longer to allow crews to clean up and restore the facilities.
Duca said Dover's larger parks, including Dover Park, Silver Lake Park and Schutte Park, will have their gates closed at the designated times. Police will periodically patrol the areas, and residents can report concerns to authorities.
The city is also working to accommodate two previously scheduled activities affected by the closures, Duca said.
Officials cite past disruptions
Kent County officials said pop-up parties are not a new issue for the area. In information provided to WBOC, county officials said similar gatherings have drawn hundreds of people to parks and parking lots, creating disruptions and leaving behind trash.
The county said the gatherings have typically involved teenagers and young adults, and officials have noticed an increase in the activity since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some events have included DJs, alcohol and drugs, according to county officials.
With staff resources already stretched thin, county officials said closing park parking lots before dark is the most practical way to prevent the gatherings from taking place.
The closures come during Delaware State University's homecoming weekend. County officials said they have previously spoken with the university about pop-up parties, although they did not identify homecoming as the confirmed reason for this weekend's closures.
The university declined to comment, saying the decision was made at the city and county level.
The city and county made a similar announcement earlier this year after officials cited "credible reports" of large, unsanctioned gatherings.
It remains unclear what specific information prompted officials to anticipate events this weekend. Information about pop-up parties is often circulated online through social media.
Communities across Delmarva have also dealt with similar incidents in recent months, including a road closure in Cambridge over an unsanctioned pop-up event, reported fights and gunfire at a block party in Hurlock, and beach towns preparing for potential holiday weekend gatherings.
Parkgoers weigh in
Some Dover parkgoers said they understood the decision, particularly if the early closures help protect park facilities and the people who regularly use them.
"I think they're doing the sensible thing given if you get a large group in here, you'd never get them out of here and the mess they leave behind is ugly," Bob Hodges said.
Parkgoer Eric Courts acknowledged that the closures could inconvenience people who regularly visit the parks, but said he understood the need to protect them.
"It's one weekend, so it's not that big of a deal. I know it stinks. But if it's going to help protect the people, the park, I don't see why not," Courts said.
Courts also said he would like to see opportunities for large gatherings to be organized in ways that benefit the community rather than damage public spaces.
Duca thanked residents for their cooperation and encouraged them to enjoy the parks during their regular operating hours.
Dover and Kent County parks are expected to return to their normal hours Sunday.