Town of Hurlock's official sign

Town of Hurlock

HURLOCK, Md. - The Town of Hurlock is the latest community on Delmarva investigating a large pop-up gathering, with police reporting fights and gunfire at a party over the weekend.

According to the Hurlock Police Department, about 800 people gathered for a “Pop Up Block Party” at Douglas Street and Gold Rush Lane on Aug. 8. In 2020, Hurlock's total population was reported at 2,070, according to the state of Maryland.

Authorities say several fights were broken up by officers on scene, and a car and building were damaged by gunfire during the event. Luckily, no gunshot victims were reported. 

Communities across Delmarva have recently grappled with similar large, unsanctioned events. In Maryland, some Eastern Shore lawmakers are now weighing legislation to deter the gatherings.  

The Hurlock Police Department says their investigation into the pop-up party is active and ongoing. Hurlock Police were assisted by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, MSP, and Maryland Natural Resources Police. 

 

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Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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