HURLOCK, Md. - The Town of Hurlock is the latest community on Delmarva investigating a large pop-up gathering, with police reporting fights and gunfire at a party over the weekend.
According to the Hurlock Police Department, about 800 people gathered for a “Pop Up Block Party” at Douglas Street and Gold Rush Lane on Aug. 8. In 2020, Hurlock's total population was reported at 2,070, according to the state of Maryland.
Authorities say several fights were broken up by officers on scene, and a car and building were damaged by gunfire during the event. Luckily, no gunshot victims were reported.
Communities across Delmarva have recently grappled with similar large, unsanctioned events. In Maryland, some Eastern Shore lawmakers are now weighing legislation to deter the gatherings.
The Hurlock Police Department says their investigation into the pop-up party is active and ongoing. Hurlock Police were assisted by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, MSP, and Maryland Natural Resources Police.