DOVER, Del.– Dover Police arrested a man after they say he burglarized three businesses in the span of one week.
Police say the investigation began July 29, when officers responded to Kent Liquor Mart (103 S. Dupont Highway) around 3:50 a.m. to find a glass door shattered.
Surveillance reportedly showed a suspect breaking the door with a rock before entering and stealing alcoholic beverages from behind a counter. Investigators say the suspect fled on foot with the stolen items inside a pillowcase.
On Aug. 4, officers responded to Little Grocer (902 E. Division St) for a burglary reported at approximately 9:38 p.m.
They say surveillance showed a suspect wearing a black hooded sweatshirt breaking a window with their elbow, then fleeing on foot without entering the business. Police collected blood from the window as evidence, according to a press release.
Another burglary was reported at Lepore's Liquor Mart (632 N. Dupont Highway) around 12:09 a.m. on Aug. 5. Investigators say they determined the suspect matched the description from the Little Grocer burglary hours earlier.
Police say they stopped a man walking in the area who matched the description, identified as 33-year-old Shawn Jones, of Dover.
Officers observed a fresh cut on Jones's elbow and say a search of the area produced a black hooded sweatshirt with a tear near the elbow and a white mesh bag they believe the suspect discarded.
After being identified as the suspect in all three cases, Jones was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $36,000 bond for the following charges:
- Theft Under $1,500
- Burglary Third Degree
- Attempted Burglary Third Degree (2x)
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (3x)
- Possession of Burglar’s Tools (2x)
- Criminal Mischief Over $1,000
- Criminal Mischief Under $1,000 (2x)