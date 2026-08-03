LEWES, Del. - The Cape Henlopen School District is mourning the sudden loss of a longtime teacher and coach who district officials say made a lasting impact on students, athletes, and the community.
Bill Geppert, affectionately known as “Gepp,” suffered a heart attack over the weekend and passed away, according to a message sent to Cape Henlopen High School families.
“The Cape Henlopen School District is saddened by the sudden passing of Bill Geppert, a valued teacher and Coach at Cape Henlopen High School,” the school district said in a statement. “Gepp was a dedicated and accomplished teacher, and a committed coach who made a lasting impact on our students, athletes, and community. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues, and students during this very difficult time.”
In their message to families, school officials said they were grateful for the time, energy, and care Geppert gave to the school and its students.
Support staff will be available at Cape Henlopen High School beginning Monday and throughout the week to assist students and staff as the school community mourns his passing, according to the district’s message.