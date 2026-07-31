DOVER, Del. - A string of four reported shootings in three days in Dover has residents questioning how safe they are in the state's capital and calling for reassurance as law enforcement continues investigating the incidents.
The shootings, which occurred between Monday and Wednesday in neighborhoods across the city, are being investigated by the Dover Police Department and Delaware State Police. Community members say the violence has left them feeling uneasy, especially because the incidents happened in different parts of the city rather than one isolated area.
For Dover community activist Dawn McGaha, that's what makes this week stand out.
"What seems to be most concerning now is that the crime is happening all over our city," McGaha said. "It's not contained to a few blocks or a few neighborhoods. Now it's stretching out to the east, to the west, to the south, to north."
She said residents are increasingly worried about their everyday safety.
"You never know when it's safe to be out with your children. You don't even know if it's going to be safe in your own home," she said.
Breakdown of the four Dover shootings
The reported shootings occurred over three consecutive days:
- Monday, July 27, at approximately 2 a.m. — Dover Police responded to a shooting in the unit block of River Chase Drive.
- Monday, July 27, at approximately 5:45 p.m. — Delaware State Police responded to a shooting in the Carlisle Village community.
- Tuesday, July 28, at approximately 2 p.m. — Dover Police investigated a reported shooting on White Oak Road. (Read previous WBOC coverage here.)
- Wednesday, July 29, at approximately 6:30 p.m. — Dover Police responded to a reported shooting on Pebble Valley Drive. (Read previous WBOC coverage here.)
The incidents remain under investigation.
Neighbors say concerns are growing
One of the latest shootings happened in Pebble Valley, where longtime resident Lisa Kane has lived for 33 years.
"A lot of people are now saying, 'I need to put more cameras in,' and add on to their security systems," Kane said. "I'm very disappointed. I thought I could stay in this house for a long time, but I don't know if that's possible because of the deterioration that the whole city is undergoing."
Kane said crime is affecting more than just residents' sense of security.
"Dover is the capital of the state. It has a lot of history," she said. "They're all leaving. Everyone I know has left this area."
Resident William Faust believes improving public safety is essential to Dover's future.
"Dover needs some positive changes," Faust said. "If they want the downtown partnership and other things to succeed, they need to clean up the crime because who's going to want to move into a war zone? Who wants to start their families here? Who's going to want to invest in Dover if every week you turn around there's gun violence?"
McGaha said residents also want to hear directly from city leadership.
"It would be nice to hear from somebody to kind of give us a hug and say, 'We're going to be okay. We're going to get through this together,'" she said. "I think people are tired of being afraid. I think people are tired of not being led."
Dover Police: 'Public safety remains our priority'
In a statement to WBOC, the Dover Police Department said keeping the community safe remains its top priority.
"A safe community is always at the forefront of Dover Police Department operations," the department said. "Like any act of violence, the recent surge in shootings are an unacceptable threat to public safety."
Police said investigators have made "considerable progress" in recent and ongoing cases, including making arrests, recovering firearms and locating fugitives who had fled Delaware.
"There is still more for us to do and we will be able to communicate in greater detail next week," the department said.
Police also asked community members to continue sharing information that could help investigators.
"As we continue the larger fight against group and gang violence, we ask for the public's help," the statement read. "Many of our cases are solved when a responsible citizen reaches out with critical information. Please reach out in any way that you might feel comfortable."
How to help investigators
Anyone with information about any of the recent Dover shootings is encouraged to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7111 or Delaware State Police at (302) 698-8527, depending on which agency is investigating the case.
Delaware Crime Stoppers Tip Form: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=346&CX=040404