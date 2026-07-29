HARRINGTON, Del. - Two Delaware State Fair concerts were disrupted this week for very different reasons, leaving some ticket holders disappointed and raising questions about how schedule changes were communicated.
Sunday night's Bailey Zimmerman concert was cut short after an unexpected power outage, while Tuesday night's For King and Country concert started an hour early because of severe weather moving toward Harrington.
For many concertgoers, both situations were understandable. But some said they wished communication had been clearer.
Bailey Zimmerman Concert Ends After Power Outage
Fans packed the grandstand Sunday night eager to see country star Bailey Zimmerman perform. But after just a few songs, the concert came to an abrupt halt when a power outage affected the fairgrounds.
Hannah Dawicki, who attended the concert, said the experience was especially disappointing because it was her first opportunity to see Zimmerman perform.
"It was just really disappointing," Dawicki said. "This was my first time getting to see Bailey. It was a concert we were all looking forward to since about December."
Dawicki said many people initially thought the interruption was part of the show before realizing there was a larger issue.
"People were confused," she said. "There were a lot of upset people."
She added that Zimmerman remained on stage during the outage, interacting with fans and even performing acoustically while crews worked to restore power. After about 45 minutes, fair officials announced the concert had been canceled.
The Delaware State Fair notified ticket holders on Wednesday that refunds would not be issued because the performance took place in a shortened format. According to an email obtained by WBOC, the outage was caused by an equipment failure on the line feeding an outside service provider's substation supplying power to the fairgrounds.
Fair officials said the circumstances were beyond the control of both the fair and the artist and that contractual obligations for the performance had been fulfilled.
The fair also said it is working with Zimmerman's team on a potential return date.
Severe Weather Changes Tuesday Concert Plans
Just two days later, another concert schedule changed.
With storms and a tornado watch approaching the Harrington area Tuesday evening, Delaware State Fair officials moved the For King and Country concert up by an hour. Doors opened at 6 p.m., and the show began at 6:30 p.m.
Virginia Parker said she only learned about the earlier start time after checking her email while already at the fair.
"We got in and got our seats, and they started right away," Parker said.
She said she was able to alert friends who were planning to attend, but others were not as fortunate.
"Unless you had read your email, you really wouldn't have known," Parker said. "They weren't making an announcement loud enough for anyone to hear."
Parker said some of her friends arrived at the originally scheduled start time and were unable to attend because the concert had already ended.
"I mean, we knew all day that the rain and the storm was coming," she said. "So maybe if they'd made the announcement sooner, that would have been a little bit better. I know friends of mine, they were on their way. They wouldn't even let them in."
Despite the shortened performance and heavy rain, Parker said those who made it inside were grateful they still got to see the Christian music group perform.
"Overall, it was a really good show," she said. "We got drenched, but we made it home safely, and that's all that matters."
Fair Says Safety Came First
The Delaware State Fair says safety was the priority in both situations.
Fair officials announced Tuesday's schedule change through email and social media before the concert began and say they will continue working with Bailey Zimmerman's team regarding a possible return performance.
While many fans say they understand the fair could not control the weather or Sunday's power outage, some hope future schedule changes are communicated earlier and through more methods to help ensure ticket holders don't miss the performances they came to see.