TALBOT CO. - The National Weather Service has confirmed there were two separate tornadoes Tuesday night in the area near Trappe of Talbot County.
The NWS initially confirmed one tornado Tuesday night. On Wednesday, July 29, that confirmation was updated to two.
Officials say the Mount Holly, NJ, office conducted a storm survey Wednesday in the county to determine an EF rating and assess damage.
At about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, NWS said one tornado was classified as an EF1 with estimated peak wind of 100 mph. The second, an EF0, had an estimated peak wind of 80 mph.
WBOC crews were on the ground in Talbot County to document the damage from the two tornadoes. NWS says it will have further details on the storms issued shortly.
This article will be updated.