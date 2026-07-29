DOVER, Del. - Police are searching for a suspect that shot at a bicyclist and damaged homes.
Dover Police Department says the shooting happened on July 28 around 2 p.m. in the area of White Oak Road near Spruance Road. Officers say they talked to a person who said they were riding a bicycle when an unknown juvenile male fire multiple shots at their direction from a nearby grass lot.
Police say the person became uncooperative and left the area without providing any additional information.
Officers say they located multiple shell casings at the scene and found surveillance video from a nearby business that corroborated the victim's story.
During the investigation, officers say they also discovered that several rounds struck homes in the 1200 block of Harrison Drive, causing damage to fences, siding, and an interior wall of one home.
No injuries were reported.