DOVER, Del. - A suspended Delaware State Police trooper has been indicted on four counts of official misconduct following allegations that he had inappropriate sexual contact with a woman experiencing a mental health crisis.
The Delaware Department of Justice announced Wednesday that Thomas Catalfamo was indicted by its Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust.
According to prosecutors, Catalfamo responded to a service call involving a 21-year-old woman on July 13, 2025. The DOJ alleges Catalfamo influenced an assessment at Beebe Healthcare so the woman would be released into his care.
While taking the woman from the hospital to her home, Catalfamo allegedly stopped his patrol vehicle and manipulated his body-worn camera and the vehicle’s recording system to conceal his activity. Prosecutors say he then engaged the woman in sexual contact.
Delaware State Police leadership contacted the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust in October after learning of the allegations. Police say Catalfamo was immediately suspended and that the agency has cooperated fully with the investigation.
“Public safety requires public trust,” Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “The community needs to be able to trust that law enforcement will protect them when they call for help. When those in positions of authority take advantage of those individuals in crisis, that trust is broken.”
Delaware State Police Superintendent Colonel William Crotty said the agency treats all misconduct allegations seriously and remains committed to holding its members to high standards.