OCEAN CITY, Md. - The 53rd Annual White Marlin Open officially kicks off Monday, August 3. After registration closed today, officials with the tournament announced that 334 boats will be competing for an estimated $9.9 million in prize money during the six-day tournament.
Officials announced last year that a sixth day would be added to the 2026 tournament instead of the traditional five. They say this allows for more flexibility as anglers navigate rough weather and sea conditions while choosing their three days to fish during the tournament.
Officials add that this is already proving important, as the forecast for the first day of the tournament includes rough conditions on the water before seas improve to about 3 to 4 feet for the rest of the week.
Several multi-million dollar winners from previous tournaments are returning this year to compete for their share of $9.9 million. Last year's prize money totaled about $7.2 million, with 282 boats competing.
The White Marlin Open is the largest and richest billfishing tournament in the world. Officials say prize money can be won for catches in six categories. They are white marlin, blue marlin, tuna, wahoo, dolphin and swordfish.
The tournament ends on August 8 in Ocean City.