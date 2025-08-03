OCEAN CITY, MD - The White Marlin Open announced this year's prize money and how many boats have entered. The tournament kicks off in Ocean City on Monday.
Sunday, August 3rd, was the last day for anglers to sign up to participate in this year's White Marlin Open. Tournament organizers announced on Sunday night that 282 boats have officially entered, and the prize money is set at $7.2 million.
On Saturday, tournament organizers announced that there would be 2 extra fishing days added to the event due to offshore weather.
Last year, the prize money was $8.5 million, with 318 boats entered. Organizers say many past winners are back this summer to test their luck again, including anglers from North Carolina, New Jersey, and more.
The White Marlin Open has been called the world's largest and richest bill fishing tournament and is a yearly event in Ocean City. Anglers can win prize money for catches in six categories, including white and blue marlin.