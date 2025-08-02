OCEAN CITY, MD - The White Marlin Open announced extended fishing days for this year's tournament due to upcoming offshore weather.
Organizers from the White Marlin Open announced on Saturday that they will be extending fishing days through Sunday, August 10th. The extension comes amid offshore weather that is expected to hit the area during the fishing week.
Previously, fishing days were expected to be Monday, August 4th through Friday, August 8th. The extension will add two days for anglers.
The White Marlin Open has been called the world's largest and richest bill fishing tournament and is a yearly event in Ocean City. Anglers can win prize money for catches in six categories, including white and blue marlin. Last year (2024), more than $8.5 million was on the line, with the top winner taking home almost $4 million in prize money.