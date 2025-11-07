LEWES, Del. - Two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash in Sussex County Friday afternoon, according to Delaware State Police.
DelDOT officials first announced a closure due to a serious crash just before 3 p.m. on Nov. 7, saying the crash occurred south of Hudson Road. Southbound traffic was being directed onto Hudson Road following the incident, and the left lane of Route 1 northbound was closed north of Hudson Fields, according to DelDOT.
At around 2:30 p.m., DSP say a Ford Edge, a Nissan Altima, a BMW X2, and a BMW 135 were driving south in the right lane on Route 1 as traffic slowed near the intersection of Hudson Road. A dump truck was also driving south approaching the traffic, according to DSP, but did not slow down as it approached the cars ahead.
The dump truck then struck the Ford, according to DSP, causing a chain reaction collision with the other vehicles.
The driver and passenger of the Ford, a 62-year-old woman and 64-year-old man, both from Bel Air, Maryland, did not survive the crash. Their names are currently being withheld.
The drivers of the Nissan, BMWs, and the dump truck did not suffer any serious injuries, according to police.
The Delaware Department of Transportation announced an extended closure of Route 1 near Milton following the crash. DSP says the closure lasted about five hours.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this fatal crash and ask anyone who witnessed it to contact them at 302-703-3264.