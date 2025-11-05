OCEAN CITY, M.d. - Music festival Boardwalk Rock and the town of Ocean City have announced that the festival will not be returning to Ocean City next year.
Boardwalk Rock was first announced in December of 2024 as the third addition to a series of music festivals produced by C3 Presents including Oceans Calling and Country Calling. The inaugural 2025 festival featured headliners such as Def Leppard, Motley Crue, and Nickelback.
Motley Crue would later withdraw, but Ocean City officials remained confident the festival, held in May 2025, would be a resounding success.
Ocean City officials said "a variety of challenges" stopped the festival and the town from being able to hold the festival, "although it wasn't for lack of effort."
“While we are disappointed to take a pause in 2026, we are fully committed to working with C3 Presents to bring the festival back stronger than ever in 2027," said Ocean City Business Development Director Tom Perlozzo.
The town of Ocean City and Boardwalk Rock say the festival will return to the Eastern Shore in 2027.