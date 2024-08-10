OCEAN CITY, MD - The final tally of the world-famous White Marlin Open tournament.
White Marlin
1 - 77.50 lbs - Waste Knot
- Raleigh, NC
- $3,699,630.67
2 - 76 lbs - Billfisher
- Ocean City, MD
- $1,797,119.13
Blue Marlin
1 - 897.50 lbs - Stone Cutter
- St. Augustine, FL
- $520,374.07
2 - 894 lbs - Moore Bills
- Ocean City, MD
- $410,936.89
3 - 789.50 lbs - Bobojo
- Manteo, NC
- $112,704.77
Tuna
1 - 220.50 lbs - Blue Runner
- Pt. Pleasant, NJ
- $1,007,012.32
2 - 193.50 lbs - MJ's
- Cape May, NJ
- $147,046.31
3 - 193.50 lbs - Warden Pass
- Cape May, NJ
- $154,046.73
Wahoo
1 - 70 lbs - American Lady
- Indian River, DE
- $68,594.09
Dolphin
1 - 32.50 lbs - Catch 23
- Jupiter, FL
- $64,594.09
2 - 31 lbs - Double Nickel
- Solomons, MD
- $2,409.09
Final leaders of various other categories can also be viewed on the White Marlin Open's website.