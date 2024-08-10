51st white marlin open

Photo: White Marlin Open

OCEAN CITY, MD - The final tally of the world-famous White Marlin Open tournament.

White Marlin

1 - 77.50 lbs - Waste Knot

  • Raleigh, NC
  • $3,699,630.67

2 - 76 lbs - Billfisher

  • Ocean City, MD
  • $1,797,119.13

Blue Marlin

1 - 897.50 lbs - Stone Cutter

  • St. Augustine, FL
  • $520,374.07

2 - 894 lbs - Moore Bills

  • Ocean City, MD
  • $410,936.89

3 - 789.50 lbs - Bobojo

  • Manteo, NC
  • $112,704.77

Tuna

1 - 220.50 lbs - Blue Runner

  • Pt. Pleasant, NJ
  • $1,007,012.32

2 - 193.50 lbs - MJ's

  • Cape May, NJ
  • $147,046.31

3 - 193.50 lbs - Warden Pass

  • Cape May, NJ
  • $154,046.73

Wahoo

1 - 70 lbs - American Lady

  • Indian River, DE
  • $68,594.09

Dolphin

1 - 32.50 lbs - Catch 23

  • Jupiter, FL
  • $64,594.09

2 - 31 lbs - Double Nickel

  • Solomons, MD
  • $2,409.09

Final leaders of various other categories can also be viewed on the White Marlin Open's website.

