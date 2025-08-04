ONANCOCK, VA - The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 22-year-old after he reportedly went missing in Sunday’s early hours.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Miles Porter McIntyre, of New Church, was last seen walking into the gravel transshipment point between Onancock Wharf and 5 King Street at about 12 a.m. on August 3. Police say they later found McIntyre’s personal effects near a bulkhead and a search and rescue was launched.
By 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, police paused their search after McIntyre had not been found.
On Monday, August 4, investigators say they found a body in the water and confirmed it was McIntyre. His body was taken to the Norfolk Medical Examiner to determine cause of death.
The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office says they are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666.