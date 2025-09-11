DELMARVA - At least two Delmarva teachers and another school employee are facing backlash following social media posts referencing the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah on Wednesday.
A prominent republican media personality and ally of President Donald Trump, Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. His death sent waves of shock, grief, and wide condemnation of political and public violence across the nation.
As with much of the country, numerous Delmarva neighbors took to social media to add their perspective on Kirk's death. In at least three cases, online posts from local school employees drew the outrage of their communities.
On Wednesday night in Maryland, Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano called for the resignation of a Wicomico County teacher after she says he "expressed support for political violence."
A meme shared by the teacher depicts President Donald Trump telling Charlie Kirk "This Epstein thing won't die, gonna need you to take one for the team."
"Tomorrow morning, I will be sending a formal letter to both the Wicomico County Board of Education and the Superintendent demanding the resignation of an individual within our school system who has openly promoted political violence," Giordano wrote on social media on Sept. 10.
Giordano shared her letter to Wicomico education officials online, saying the teacher's views were "abhorrent, dangerous, and wholly incompatible with the standards of conduct expected of any educator entrusted with teaching and guiding the students of Wicomico County."
Giordano called on officials to ensure classrooms remain free of "extremist rhetoric," and that allowing the teacher to remain in his position would erode public trust in Wicomico's education system.
On Thursday, Wicomico County Public Schools sent the following statement in full to WBOC:
"We are aware of a social media post by a Salisbury Middle School teacher yesterday evening. The posting of a meme and comments in relation to a very serious incident has been an unexpected, unnecessary and unwelcome disruption to school and school system operations. The social media post does not reflect the values of Wicomico County Public Schools and the Wicomico County Board of Education, and is not what we expect of our employees.
We truly appreciate those who have taken time to share their concerns and assure everyone that this personnel matter is being immediately addressed. Wicomico County Public Schools staff are reviewing the situation carefully and will take appropriate action in accordance with our policies and commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful learning environment for our students. We thank those who have contacted us out of concern for our students and their education.
When asked if the teacher violated any district policies and if they planned to terminate the teacher, a spokesperson with Wicomico County Public Schools said they could not comment on personnel matters.
Virginia's Accomack County Public Schools officials found themselves in a similar situation on Thursday morning after social media posts by a staff member surfaced. In the post, the ACPS employee posted "Good," followed by "For those who need me to clarify: Yes, I'm referring to him. Yes, I am celebrating. Yes, I hope he rots. No, I won't apologize."
On Thursday, Accomack County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Gennifer Miller released the following:
Dear Families and Staff,
I am writing to let you know that Accomack County Public Schools is aware of a social media post made by a division staff member on a personal social media account outside of the school day, related to the violence that took place in Utah yesterday. We understand that the post has been circulating online and has upset some members of our community.
Please know that we are addressing this situation in accordance with division policy and procedure. ACPS does not support or endorse the personal opinions expressed by individual staff members.
More broadly, our students, staff, and families may be experiencing a range of emotions in the aftermath of the events that took place on Wednesday. Our school counselors are ready to support any student who may need assistance processing their feelings. Anyone who needs support is encouraged to visit with a counselor at any time.
Now more than ever, it is important for us to demonstrate kindness and respect in our words and actions. Let’s continue to support one another during this difficult time.
Thank you for your attention to this important update.
Sincerely,
Dr. Gennifer Miller
Superintendent
In Delaware, the Milford School District found itself roiled in the controversy after a reported employee took to social media to bash those mourning Kirk and "caucasian friends I have on Facebook who actually thought Charlie Kirk was a good guy."
"May he rest in hell," the employee says of Kirk in an expletive-laced recording shared in part by Delaware Representative Bryan Shupe on Thursday night.
Shupe, who represents Milford, responded to the video denouncing the rhetoric shared by the employee. Shupe said the man was a paraprofessional within the Milford School District.
"This right here, this video, this is the warning sign that we talk about," Shupe said. "These are the warning signs before political violence happens in our schools, in our neighborhoods."
On Friday, Sept. 12, the Milford School District released the following statement:
Milford Community,
We are aware of a social media post made by a staff member of the Milford School District. While the district does not control personal statements made outside of the workplace, these comments do not reflect the values and professionalism that is expected of Milford School District employees.
This matter is being addressed in accordance with district policy. No additional details will be shared.
At no time was the safety and well-being of our students or staff in question. We are committed to ensuring that every student learns in a respectful, supportive, and safe environment.
Sincerely,
Travis C. Moorman
Superintendent
It is currently unclear what disciplinary action, if any, the school employees may face in light of the social media posts.