MARYLAND– State Police are reminding drivers of new speed monitoring fines taking effect Oct. 1, bringing the new maximum from $40 to $425.
The new tiered penalty system, established through House Bill 182, will apply to speed monitoring systems statewide.
Previously, those driving 15 mph over the speed limit faced the same $40 civil citation as those speeding by 45 mph.
The new civil citations will be issued as follows:
- 12-15 mph over: $40
- 16-19 mph over: $70
- 20-29 mph over: $120
- 30-39 mph over: $230
- 40+ mph over: $425