MARYLAND State Police are reminding drivers of new speed monitoring fines taking effect Oct. 1, bringing the new maximum from $40 to $425.

The new tiered penalty system, established through House Bill 182, will apply to speed monitoring systems statewide.

Previously, those driving 15 mph over the speed limit faced the same $40 civil citation as those speeding by 45 mph.

The new civil citations will be issued as follows:

  • 12-15 mph over: $40
  • 16-19 mph over: $70
  • 20-29 mph over: $120
  • 30-39 mph over: $230
  • 40+ mph over: $425

