CAMDEN, Del. - Caesar Rodney School District announced today that one Caesar Rodney High School student died and another is receiving medical care after an accident on Sept. 12.
School district officials say that there was a "tragic accident" that involved both students. The school says it will not be sharing additional details at this time.
Counseling and support services will be offered to students and staff at all affected schools starting Monday, Sept. 15, and continuing through the week.
A Caesar Rodney District official has confirmed this was the accident in Dover involving an e-bike hitting a school bus on Sept 12. According to Delaware State Police, the student who died was 14 and the other student, 16, was hospitalized with serious injuries. Police say neither student was wearing a helmet. The driver and the elementary school students on the bus were not hurt.
The investigation is ongoing.